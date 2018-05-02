Rome
Seventh person dies after Swiss Alps disaster, Italian woman
Died in hospital of injuries sustained
02 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 2 - The death toll of an disaster between Sunday and Monday in the Swiss Alps rose to seven on Wednesday after a 42-year-old Italian woman died of injuries sustained. She had been hospitalized in the Vallese Canton. Five other Italian mountaineers and one Bulgarian also lost their lives in the incident.
«Una giornata da incubo in gita a Castel del Monte»
Università, scoperti in Puglia nove prof col doppio lavoro
Un proiettile a Pinuccio inviato di Striscia
Ma i numeri di Taranto
rendono amara la festa
Allerta meteo: in arrivo venti forti e mareggiate