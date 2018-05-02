Tension mounts before Roma-Liverpool (2)

Rome, May 2 - Tension was building in Rome ahead of Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg between Roma and Liverpool amid fears of violence after an attack by Roma ultras left a Reds fan in a coma after the first leg last week. Some 1,000 extra police have been deployed in the Italian capital amid reports 1,000 of Liverpool's 5,000 travelling support may be spoiling for trouble. Rome is in the midst of a three-day alcohol ban in the city centre, although it was not fully respected, as many English fans could be seen with drinks. Liverpool fans have been warned by their club not travel to the stadium on foot, but to use the shuttle buses laid on by the city from the Villa Borghese park. They let off flares in the park and sang chants. The Giallorossi are seeking another epic comeback like the one that saw them beat Barcelona. They must again win 3-0 to overcome a 5-2 first leg deficit. Coach Eusebio Di Francesco on Tuesday called for a "great comeback". The winner will meet Real Madrid which knocked out Bayern Munich Tuesday night.