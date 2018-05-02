Martina confidence premise for PD unity-Franceschini (2)

(see related) Rome, May 2 - Democratic Party (PD) bigwig and outgoing Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said Wednesday that the centre-left group needed to express its confidence in caretaker leader Maurizio Martina as necessary step towards party unity. "I read that (former premier and ex-PD leader Matteo) Renzi hopes for party unity at tomorrow's directorate meeting," said Franceschini. "Unity can be easily built, including via the clarity of political debate, starting from an explicit vote of confidence in the caretaker leader at the directorate meeting. "I'm certain that Renzi, whose has the unity of the PD in his heart like all of us, will be the first to vote confidence in his former deputy".