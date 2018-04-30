Rome
F1: Vettel falls 4 points behind Hamilton
Comes fourth in Azeri GP, Briton first
30 Aprile 2018
Rome, April 30 - Sebastian Vettel fell four points behind Lewis Hamilton after the Azeri Grand Prix Sunday. Ferrari's German four-time world champion came fourth while Mercedes' British four-time world champ came first.
