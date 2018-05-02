Visits to museums, culture sites up 23% in first quarter

Rome, May 2 - The culture ministry said Wednesday that 8,960,833 people visited State museums and other public sites of cultural interest in the first three months of 2018, an increase of 23.33% with respect to the same period last year. Lazio, the region around Rome, maintained first place with 4.7 million visitors. Tuscany was the region that registered the biggest increase in visitors with a 43.44% rise.