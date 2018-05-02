Cerca

Mercoledì 02 Maggio 2018 | 22:06

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

castel del monte
30.04.2018

«Una giornata da incubo in gita a Castel del Monte»

Il Politecnico di Bari
01.05.2018

Università, scoperti in Puglia nove prof col doppio lavoro

Pinuccio, Alessio Giannone
30.04.2018

Un proiettile a Pinuccio inviato di Striscia

Ma i numeri di Tarantorendono amara la festa
01.05.2018

Ma i numeri di Taranto
rendono amara la festa

Allerta meteo: da domani venti forti e mareggiate
01.05.2018

Allerta meteo: in arrivo venti forti e mareggiate

Accoltellato davanti alla scuola un 45enne senza fissa dimora
02.05.2018

Accoltellato davanti alla scuola 45enne senza fissa dimora. Dubbi su ricostruzione FOTO

1° Maggio, in Puglia 57 Maestri del Lavoro
01.05.2018

1° Maggio, in Puglia 57 Maestri del Lavoro

Le foto del concerto
01.05.2018

Le foto del concerto

Incendio in uno stabile, salve tre persone. Distrutto negozio di musica
02.05.2018

Incendio in uno stabile, salve tre persone. Distrutto negozio di musica

In 50mila potranno seguire il concertone di Taranto che torna dopo un anno
30.04.2018

In 50mila potranno seguire il concertone di Taranto che torna dopo un anno

Il Potenza torna in serie C dopo otto anni
29.04.2018

Il Potenza torna in serie C dopo otto anni VIDEO FOTO

Accoltellato davanti alla scuola un 45enne senza fissa dimora
02.05.2018

Bari, accoltellato 45enne senza fissa dimora

Il Lecce torna in serie B dopo sei anni
29.04.2018

Il Lecce torna in serie B dopo sei anni

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 2 maggio 2018
01.05.2018

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 2 maggio 2018

Previsioni meteo per giovedi', 3 maggio 2018
02.05.2018

Previsioni meteo per giovedi', 3 maggio 2018

Rome

Russian icons, Villeneuve star in new shows

Paolo Masi anthology in Gallarate. Images of '68 in Rome

Russian icons, Villeneuve star in new shows

(by Marzia Apice). Rome, May 2 - A journey through the centuries, from Russian icons of the seventeenth century in Bari to homage paid to the racecar driver Gilles Villeneuve in Monza and an anthological exhibition on the painter Paolo Masi in Gallarate are the highlights of Italy's new shows for the May 4 weekend. The ministerial initiative #domenicalmuseo means that museumgoers will be able to get in for free on Sunday. BARI - Christian ideals as the bridge between the West and the East at the center of the exhibition "Russian Icon. Prayer and Mercy", which after Rome and Palmanova has been set up in Castello Svevo, where it will be from May 1 until June 30. As emblems of prayer and mercy, 37 icons from the 17th and 18th centuries from two Moscow museums, the Andrey Rublev Central Museum of Ancient Russian Art and Culture and the private Museum of Russian Icons, will be exhibited. There will also be a work by Vladimir Tatlin, 'Composition with Transparent Surfaces' (1916) and a contemporary sculpture, 'The Mother of God, The Great Panaguya' by Dmitri Gutov (2012), both from private collections. MONZA - Over 170 photographs, videos, memorabilia and objects are included in the "Gilles Villeneuve. The Undying Myth", from May 4 until July 22 at the Monza Eni Circuit Museum. The exhibition revolves around the career and life of the famous, much-loved racecar driver who died in an accident on the Zolder racetrack in Belgium in 1982. It also includes a section reconstructing the context of Villeneuve's professional life, with the Formula 1 cars and the curve of a racetrack entirely built in Lego pieces in a work by Wilmer Archiutti. ROME - Italy and the world are the focus of "Dreamers. 1968: As We Were, As We Will Be", curated by AGI and at the Museo di Roma in Trastevere from May 5 until September 2. On the 50th anniversary of 1968, photos and video made by the main Italian and international news agencies will showcase the protests and dreams of a generation during those years. There will also be "Cucire e Ricucire sul Diritto e sul Rovescio. Opere di Maria Lai" ("Sewing and Resewing on the Right and the Other Side. Works by Maria Lai"), an exhibition from May 3 until July 3 at the Casa delle Letterature as part of the International Festival of Literatures in Rome. The exhibition pays homage to the Sardinian artist who died in 2013 and whose strong and highly personal vision was often interwoven with the literary world. The work that the show is named after will be on display, which hints at the theme of the 2018 edition of the festival, as well as four sculptures that had never before been exhibited and that Maria Lai dedicated to Nobel Prize winner Grazia Deledda. GALLARATE - The weekend will be the first for the anthological exhibition of Paolo Masi (Florence, 1933), entitled "Doppio Spazio" ("Double Space") , at the Museo MA*GA from May 6 until September 16. Starting from the 1950s and running through current times, the exhibition presents to the public paintings and installations made from different materials, from canvases on the ground to Plexiglas sheets painted with geometrical shapes and suspended in the air, to document the evolution of Masi's attempts to understand the limits and potential of paintings as an object, abstract painting and art as a political act. RANCATE (Mendrisio, Switzerland) - There will be an exhibition exploring the evolution of men and horses through the centuries and in "Il Cavallo: 4000 Anni di Storia. Collezione Giannelli" ("Horses: 4,000 Years of History. Giannelli Collection") at the Pinacoteca Cantonale Giovanni Züst from May 6 until August 19. Showcased will be rare halters from the Mesopotamian, Greek , Roman, medieval and Renaissance ages as well as paintings, etchings and ancient books.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Seventh person dies after Swiss Alps disaster, Italian woman

Seventh person dies after Swiss Alps disaster, Italian woman

 
Di Maio, Salvini clash over govt and elections

Di Maio, Salvini clash over govt and elections

 
Cycling: Dumoulin blasts Froome's Giro participation (2)

Cycling: Dumoulin blasts Froome's Giro participation (2)

 
Tension mounts before Roma-Liverpool (2)

Tension mounts before Roma-Liverpool (2)

 
22 public properties awarded including S. Secondo island

22 public properties awarded including S. Secondo island

 
Four unvaccinated children banned from Turin nurseries (2)

Four unvaccinated children banned from Turin nurseries (2)

 
Four unvaccinated children banned from Turin nurseries

Four unvaccinated children banned from Turin nurseries

 
Martina confidence premise for PD unity-Franceschini (2)

Martina confidence premise for PD unity-Franceschini (2)

 

MEDIAGALLERY

Accoltellato davanti alla scuola un 45enne senza fissa dimora

Bari, accoltellato 45enne senza fissa dimora

 
Incendio in uno stabile, salve tre persone. Distrutto negozio di musica

Incendio in uno stabile, salve tre persone. Distrutto negozio di musica

 
Accoltellato davanti alla scuola un 45enne senza fissa dimora

Accoltellato davanti alla scuola 45enne senza fissa dimora. Dubbi su ricostruzione FOTO

 
Le foto del concerto

Le foto del concerto

 
Il concerto a Taranto

Il concerto a Taranto

 
1° Maggio, in Puglia 57 Maestri del Lavoro

1° Maggio, in Puglia 57 Maestri del Lavoro

 
In 50mila potranno seguire il concertone di Taranto che torna dopo un anno

In 50mila potranno seguire il concertone di Taranto che torna dopo un anno

 
Festa grande per il Potenza promosso in serie C

 
Brindisi, non riesce la rimonta: stop a Varese

Brindisi, stop sul parquet di Varese

 
Festeggiamenti per Lecce in B

Festeggiamenti per Lecce in B

 
Il Lecce torna in serie B dopo sei anni

Il Lecce torna in serie B dopo sei anni

 
Bernardo Bertolucci al Bif&st di Bari

Bernardo Bertolucci al Bif&st di Bari

 
Il Potenza torna in serie C dopo otto anni

Il Potenza torna in serie C dopo otto anni VIDEO FOTO

 
Villaggio Coldiretti un grande successo di pubblico, tanta la gente anche nell'ultima giornata

Villaggio Coldiretti un grande successo di pubblico, tanta la gente anche nell'ultima giornata

 
San Nicola estratte le barche che porteranno il «santo»

San Nicola estratte le barche che porteranno il «santo»

 
Recuperata un'auto rubata e abbandonata nel Parco della Murgia Materana

Recuperata un'auto rubata e abbandonata nel Parco della Murgia Materana VIDEO

 

LAGAZZETTA.TV

Mondo TV
Primo embrione completamente artificiale

Primo embrione completamente artificiale

 
Spettacolo TV
Gibson, il suono della bancarotta

Gibson, il suono della bancarotta

 
Italia TV
Riaperta la statale 131 verso Nuoro

Riaperta la statale 131 verso Nuoro

 
Notiziari TV
Ansatg delle ore 21

Ansatg delle ore 21

 
Economia TV
Sempre piu' tatuatori e giardinieri

Sempre piu' tatuatori e giardinieri

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo della settimana

Previsioni meteo della settimana

 
Calcio TV
Mancini verso l'azzurro

Mancini verso l'azzurro

 
Sport TV
Big wave surfing, Rodrigo Koxa e' da record

Big wave surfing, Rodrigo Koxa e' da record

 

Digital Edition

02.05.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU