Turin
Two unvaccinated children banned from Turin nursery (2)
Families told to comply with the law
02 Maggio 2018
Turin, May 2 - The first effects of Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin's law on mandatory vaccinations for nursery and school admission have been seen in Turin. The director of the Keller and Kandinskij nursery schools in the Mirafiori area has notified the families of two children that they will not be able to attend until they have been vaccinated. "This is the law," the director, Elena Cappai, said. "And I will not be able to do anything until I receive the documents attesting to their having complied with the law."
«Una giornata da incubo in gita a Castel del Monte»
Università, scoperti in Puglia nove prof col doppio lavoro
Un proiettile a Pinuccio inviato di Striscia
Ma i numeri di Taranto
rendono amara la festa
Allerta meteo: in arrivo venti forti e mareggiate