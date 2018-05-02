Teen gang beats gay, steals cellphone (2)

Rome, May 2 - A hooded teen gang beat up a 24-year-old gay man in Rome's southern EUR district on April 30 and stole his cellphone, Gay Center said Wednesday. After getting his password, they wrote to his contacts insulting him and saying he was gay, the activist group said. Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti said he was "indignant" at the attack. "We cannot stand by, concrete action against homophobia must be boosted," he said.