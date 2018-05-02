Rome
Giacomo Dalla Torre new head of Knights of Malta (3)
80th head of order
02 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 2 - Fra' Giacomo Dalla Torre del Tempio di Sanguinetto was elected as 80th Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta (the Knights of Malta) on Wednesday. The Order's elective body of 54 members elected hi, the order said in a statement. Dalla Torre was elected as head for a year on April 29 last year as Lieutenant Grand Master, and now assumes the lifetime post of Grand Master.
