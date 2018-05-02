Palermo
Mother gets 6 yrs for mistreating daughters
Children taken to hospital with face traumas, bite marks
02 Maggio 2018
Palermo, May 2 - A young Palermo mother of two daughters aged two and three on Wednesday got six years in jail for mistreating them. The children were taken to hospital with head traumas, wrist fractures and bite marks.
