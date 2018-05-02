Cesena
Woman rugby player dies after tackle head injury (3)
Rebecca Braglia hit head on ground on Sunday
02 Maggio 2018
Cesena, May 2 - An 18-year-old woman rugby player died in hospital Wednesday of a head injury suffered in a tackle while playing in Ravenna on Sunday. Rebecca Braglia of the Amatori Parma team died in a Cesena hospital where she had been in intensive care since the injury. Braglia, from Reggio Emilia, banged the back of her neck on the ground and after being treated on the field was taken to Bufalini Hospital and operated on. Her death was announced on Facebook by the team.
