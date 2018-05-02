Rome
Man, 20, dies with message written on chest
In Rome's plush Parioli district
02 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 2 - A 20-year-old man was found dead with a message written on his chest in lipstick in his room in Rome's up-market Parioli district on Tuesday. The message read "you left me on my own I will get my revenge", police said. The man and his girlfriend were trying to kick drugs and his girlfriend had brought some methadone to the flat, on which the man overdosed, police said. She has been placed under investigation on suspicion of manslaughter, sources said.
