Rome
Website scrubs pro and anti-M5S deal PD names (2)
'Senzadime.it' had divided up party names
02 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 2 - A website listing the names of centre-left Democratic Party (PD) members for and against a government-formation deal with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) on Wednesday scrubbed the names amid a row. The senzadime.it site had divided the PD members into pro, anti and undecided factions. The PD is set to decide Thursday whether to start talks with the M5S. "Senza di me" was the hashtag launched by members loyal to ex-leader Matteo Renzi against any deal with the M5S.
