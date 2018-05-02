Giacomo Dalla Torre new head of Knights of Malta (4)

Rome, May 2 - Fra' Giacomo Dalla Torre del Tempio di Sanguinetto was elected as 80th Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta (the Knights of Malta) on Wednesday. The Order's elective body of 54 members elected him, the order said in a statement. Dalla Torre was elected as head for a year on April 29 last year as Lieutenant Grand Master, and now assumes the lifetime post of Grand Master. In January last year Pope Francis accepted the resignation of the then head of the Knights of Malta, Fra' Matthew Festing, after a row over distributing condoms in Myanmar. The Prince and Grand Master of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta (SMOM), commonly known as the Knights of Malta, went on to present his resignation to its supreme council. Festing was reportedly asked by the pope to resign in relation to the December 2016 ouster of SMOM grand chancellor, Albrecht Freiherr von Boeselager, over revelations that the order's charity arm had distributed condoms in Myanmar under his watch. Von Boeselager's dismissal was reportedly backed by the pope's envoy to the order, conservative Cardinal Raymond Burke, against Francis' advice. Festing had refused to cooperate with a papal commission investigating von Boeselager's removal, and cited the Knights' status as a sovereign entity. SMOM runs a large charity-hospital organization around the world, and has recently provided humanitarian aid for countless refugees and migrants. It has diplomatic relations with over 100 states and the European Union, and permanent observer status at the United Nations. The Knights of Malta, as they are more widely known, were founded on the Mediterranean in the 11th century as a military religious order like the Templars. They were removed from Malta by Napoleon. Headquartered in Palazzo Malta in Rome, their mission is summed up in their motto: "Tuitio Fidei et Obsequium Pauperum"; protecting the Catholic Church and serving those in need.