Pompeii graffiti being translated into Neapolitan

Naples, May 2 - Journalist, writer and scholar Carlo Avvisati has continued with his project to translate ancient Roman graffiti found at Pompeii from Latin into Neapolitan dialect with the publication of a second piece on Facebook. The new translation regards writing at the 'workshop of Successus' which is considered one of the most poetic samples of graffiti found in almost 300 years of excavations. It reads "Nihil durare potest tempore perpetuo: cum bene sol nituit, redditur Oceano, decrescit Phoebe, quae modo plena fuit, ventorum (or some say Venerum) feritas saepe fit aura levis...". In English, this would be something like: "nothing can last forever: the sun that has shone, dives back into the ocean, the moon that was full, wanes, the violence of the winds becomes light breeze". Avvisati's version in Neapolitan is: "Maie niente camparrà pe' ssempe: 'o sole ca ncielo sbrennette, torna a se stutà a mmare, ammanca 'a luna, ca chiatta e tunnulella fuie, e 'a tempestata 'e viento spisso se fa comme 'o sciatillo doce...".