Financial troubles behind League no to snap vote - Di Maio (2)

Rome, May 2 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday that the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League's "financial troubles" were behind its failure to back the anti-establishment group's call for an snap election. Italy's political parties do not appear close to a breakthrough to end the political deadlock almost two months after the inconclusive March 4 general election. "There is no alternative to an immediate new vote," Di Maio said on the M5S's blog. "We don't have any problem with this because citizens support us with small donations. "Others, on the other hand, are opposed because maybe they have some money problems, with loans and bank guarantees. "But Italy cannot be blocked by the financial troubles of one party".