Rome
Man, 22, dies with message written on chest
In Rome's plush Parioli district
02 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 2 - A 22-year-old man was found dead with a message written on his chest in lipstick in his room in Rome's up-market Parioli district on Tuesday. The message read "you left me on my own I will get my revenge", police said. The man was said to have been a drug addict and he may have died from an overdose, police said. There were no signs of violence on the body, on which an autopsy will be performed.
