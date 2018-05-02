Rome
Napolitano moved from IC, excellent condition (3)
Ex-president making speedy recovery from aorta op
02 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 2 - Former president Giorgio Napolitano has been moved from a cardiac intensive care ward into a general cardiac ward and is in "excellent condition" following an aorta operation on April 24, sources said Wednesday. "He is "autonomous in feeding and in excellent neuro-cognitive and psychological conditions," a bulletin from the Sam Camillo Hospital said. Napolitano was moved from the IC ward on Monday, April 30, it said.
