Trento
Priest ejected from parish for sex
'Morally unacceptable conduct'
02 Maggio 2018
Trento, May 2 - An Italian priest was sent away from his northern Italian parish Wednesday for "morally unacceptable" conduct, his archbishop said. The charges against Father Daniele Morandini concern the sexual sphere but not minors, Trento Archbishop Lauro Tisi said after ejecting the priest from the parish of Borgo Valsugana, Castelnuovo and Olle.
