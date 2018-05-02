Pope Francis prays for Plaza de Mayo mothers (3)

Vatican City, May 2 - Pope Francis has sent an audio message recorded to mark the 41st anniversary of the foundation Madres de Plaza de Mayo (Mothers of the Disappeared) to denounce the disappearance of their sons, who went missing during Argentina's 1976-1983 military dictatorship, Vatican News reported on Wednesday. The message, which was broadcast on Monday night by the Buenos-Aires-based Radio Caput, was addressed to Ana Maria Careaga, daughter of Esther Ballestrino de Careaga, the association's founder, who was abducted by police in Argentina and disappeared in 1977 under the military dictatorship. Broadcast by the program ''Ahora y Siempre'' (Now and Always) conducted by Anna Maria Careaga, the pope remembered the association's creation on April 30, 1977. He spoke of Careaga's mother ''who worked so much, who was a fighter together with many other women who strived for justice either because they had lost their sons or simply as mothers who, witnessing the tragedy of so many disappeared children, fought together because of this''. ''I am sure that, as well as their universal recognition, they are in God's heart'', the pope said.