Rome
GDP up 0.3% Q1, 1.4% annual gain (4)
Slight slowing of annual growth
02 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 2 - Italian gross domestic product rose 0.3% in the fist quarter of the year over the last quarter of last year, ISTAT said Wednesday. It showed a 1.4% annual gain, the statistics agency said. In the last quarter of 2017 the quarter-on-quarter gain was the same, 0.3%, while the annual gain was 1.6%, thus showing "a slight deceleration in the most recent period" The Italian economy has now been growing for 15 straight quarters but GDP is still 5.5% lower than the first quarter of 2008, ISTAT said.
