Vatican City
You can't be with God and the Devil says pope
Praying for peace in Syria Francis tells youths
02 Maggio 2018
Vatican City, May 2 - You can't be with God and the Devil at the same time, Pope Francis said at his weekly general audience on Wednesday. Francis also greeted a group of young people from Syria and said "we are praying for peace".
