Youth unemployment down to post-2011 low in March (4)

Rome, May 2 - Italian youth unemployment fell to a post-2011 low of 31.7%, down 0.9 percentage points in March over February, ISTAT said Wednesday. The jobless rate for 15-to-24-year-olds is now at its lowest since December 2011, the statistics agency said. Italian unemployment was steady at 11.0% in March, ISTAT said. It is still at its lowest level since September 2012, the statistics agency said. But it is five percentage points above its pre-crisis levels, it said. But the estimate of those seeking work was up 0.7%, a rise of 19,000. The number of people employed in Italy rose 0.3% or by 62,000 units in March, ISTAT said. The rise was fuelled by the under-35s, the agency said. Italy's inactivity rate or the number of people without a job and are not seeking one, dropped to 34.3% in March, its lowest since records began in 1977, ISTAT said. Their number came down over 100,000 units in a single month, the statistics agency said. The employment rate rose 0.2 percentage points over February to 58.3%, its highest since October 2008, ISTAT added. The number of employed this reached 23.134 million, the highest since July 2008.