Pordenone
2 saved after getting lost in mountains
Near Pordenone
02 Maggio 2018
Pordenone, May 2 - Two young people were saved Wednesday after getting lost in the mountains near Pordenone in northeastern Italy. A rescue helicopter saw a fire they had lit.
