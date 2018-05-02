Unemployment steady at 11.0% in March - ISTAT (4)

Rome, May 2 - Italian unemployment was steady at 11.0% in March, ISTAT said Wednesday. It is still at its lowest level since September 2012, the statistics agency said. But it is five percentage points above its pre-crisis levels, it said. But the estimate of those seeking work was up 0.7%, a rise of 19,000. Italian youth unemployment fell to 31.7%, down 0.9 percentage points in March over February, ISTAT said. The jobless rate for 15-to-24-year-olds is now at its lowest since December 2011, the statistics agency said.