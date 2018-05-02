Vatican City
Cardinal Pell sent to trial for sex abuse
Vatican says he will stay on leave
02 Maggio 2018
Vatican City, May 2 - Vatican treasurer Cardinal George Pell was sent to trial for historical sex abuse in his native Australia Tuesday. The Holy See said the 76-year-old Vatican No.3 would remain on leave to take part in the two trials, which are expected to start some time later this year.
«Una giornata da incubo in gita a Castel del Monte»
Università, scoperti in Puglia nove prof col doppio lavoro
Un proiettile a Pinuccio inviato di Striscia
Ma i numeri di Taranto
rendono amara la festa
Allerta meteo: in arrivo venti forti e mareggiate