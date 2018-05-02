Rome
Stolen rubbish truck found
In Rome
02 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 2 - A rubbish truck stolen in Rome Tuesday was found in the Italian capital on Wednesday morning. The vehicle was found with its side window broken in the Marconi district. The theft of the van was flagged as a terror risk for Tuesday's May Day rock concert in Rome and Wednesday's Roma-Liverpool Champions League clash.
