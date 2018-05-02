Bari
Man stabbed outside school entrance in Bari (3)
Homeless person attacked
02 Maggio 2018
Bari, May 2 - A 45-year-old homeless man was stabbed at the entrance to a middle school in Bari on Wednesday. The man was taken to hospital and is not in a life-threatening condition, medical sources said. According to an initial reconstruction the attack took place between seven and eight o'clock this morning. A passerby who saw the man on the ground, wounded in the chest, called the police.
«Una giornata da incubo in gita a Castel del Monte»
Università, scoperti in Puglia nove prof col doppio lavoro
Un proiettile a Pinuccio inviato di Striscia
Ma i numeri di Taranto
rendono amara la festa
Allerta meteo: in arrivo venti forti e mareggiate