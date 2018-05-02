Ragusa
6 tonnes of cannabis plants hidden amid tomatoes
Near Ragusa
02 Maggio 2018
Ragusa, May 2 - Some six tonnes' worth of cannabis plants, or 15,000, were found in a tomato field near Ragusa on Wednesday. The find was made with a police drone. The grower was arrested and the plants, worth several million euros, seized.
