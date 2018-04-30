Ischia
Row after German tourist dies on Ischia
Ambulance allegedly blocked
30 Aprile 2018
Ischia, April 30 - A row over an allegedly blocked ambulance broke out Monday after a German tourist died of an apparent heart attack on the Naples Bay island. The Green party said the ambulance had been halted by a cordon marking off the island's pedestrian area. The city council said the emergency services had given the woman "prompt assistance".
Per la truffa dei Rolex è psicosi tra i clienti
Tripudio al via del Mare, il Lecce va in serie B
Tripudio al via del Mare, il Lecce in serie B
Rifondazione Popolare, la Pop-Bari pronta alla sfida
Potenza-Taranto 3-1, i lucani tornano in serie C