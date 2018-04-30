Rome
Partisans protest Mussolini flowers,RSI deaths commemoration
'Ignoble' says ANCI
30 Aprile 2018
Rome, April 30 - Italians partisans association ANPI on Monday protested a flower-laying ceremony by far-right militants in the Milan square where Benito Mussolini's dead body was strung up in 1944, as well as a commemoration in Genoa of soldiers who died fighting for the 1943-45 Nazi puppet Italian Social Republic (RSI). ANPI said the flowers laid in Piazzale Loreto and the commemoration by a member of the nationalist Brothers of Italy party were "ignoble" insults to all who died fighting the Fascist regime.
