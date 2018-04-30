Trade unions to highlight workplace safety in Prato May 1

Rome, April 30 - Italy's three main trade union federations will rally in the Tuscan city of Prato to highlight the importance of workplace safety on Labour Day, May 1 on Tuesday. "It's an emergency that must be addressed, we need a national strategy," said CGIL, CISL and UIL in a joint statement. According to an independent observatory, there have already been 220 workplace deaths in 2018, 10% up on the same period in 2017. An average three workers a day die in the workplace in Italy, CISL leader Annamaria Furlan said.