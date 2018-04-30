Italy pension spending high, coverage inadequate - EC (3)

Brussels
Italy pension spending high, coverage inadequate - EC
More redistribution needed
30 Aprile 2018
Brussels, April 30 - Italy's pension spending is high but its coverage is inadequate, the European Commission said Monday. "Despite the high pension spending, security at an advanced age in Italy is variable as protection against poverty is inadequate," it said in its 2018 pensions report. People who have short or interrupted working lives were particularly at risk and more redistribution was needed, the EC said. "Measures should be taken to strengthen the redistributive capacity of pension regimes and better integrate them with supplementary regimes," it said.
