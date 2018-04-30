Siracusa
Girl, 8, calls cops as parents row
In Siracusa
30 Aprile 2018
Siracusa, April 30 - An eight-year-old girl called the emergency services to report a row by her parents in Siracusa on Monday. "My parents are quarrelling, come!" said the girl who reported that the father was pulling the mother. The couple was still arguing, but only verbally, when the police arrived.
