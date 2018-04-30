Vicenza
Elderly couple found dead in kitchen
Near Vicenza
30 Aprile 2018
Vicenza, April 30 - A 71-year-old man and his 75-year-old wife weer found dead in the kitchen of their home at Schio near Vicenza on MOnday.
