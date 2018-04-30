Rome
May Day storms in centre, north
Cold front will bring lower temps, high winds
30 Aprile 2018
Rome, April 30 - Central and northern parts of Italy will have thunderstorms on May Day, meteorologists said Monday. Temperatures will droop sharply and winds will pick up, they said. The south should continue to enjoy sunshine,
Per la truffa dei Rolex è psicosi tra i clienti
Tripudio al via del Mare, il Lecce va in serie B
Tripudio al via del Mare, il Lecce in serie B
Rifondazione Popolare, la Pop-Bari pronta alla sfida
Potenza-Taranto 3-1, i lucani tornano in serie C