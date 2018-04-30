Mantua
Italian mountaineer dies in Himalayas
Simone La Terra, 36, perishes on Dhaulagiri
30 Aprile 2018
Mantua, April 30 - Italian mountaineer Simone La Terra, 36, from Castiglione delle Stiviere near Mantua, has died while climbing Himalayan peak Dhaulagiri in Nepal, the Himalayan Times said Monday. At 8,167 metres, Dhaulagiri is the seventh-highest mountain in the world.
Per la truffa dei Rolex è psicosi tra i clienti
Tripudio al via del Mare, il Lecce va in serie B
Tripudio al via del Mare, il Lecce in serie B
Rifondazione Popolare, la Pop-Bari pronta alla sfida
Potenza-Taranto 3-1, i lucani tornano in serie C