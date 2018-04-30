Rome
PD executive meet confirmed May 3 at 15:00
To assess opening govt talks with M5S
30 Aprile 2018
Rome, April 30 - A meeting of the centre-left Democratic Party's (PD) executive directorate has been confirmed for Thursday May 3 at 15:00, sources said Monday. Th meeting has been called to assess opening government-formation talks with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). photo: caretaker leader Maurizio Martina
Per la truffa dei Rolex è psicosi tra i clienti
Tripudio al via del Mare, il Lecce va in serie B
Tripudio al via del Mare, il Lecce in serie B
Rifondazione Popolare, la Pop-Bari pronta alla sfida
Potenza-Taranto 3-1, i lucani tornano in serie C