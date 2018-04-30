Rome
Man's body found in stairwell
In Rome
30 Aprile 2018
Rome, April 30 - A man's body was found in a stairwell in Rome's Tor Bella Monaca suburb on Monday. The body did not have an ID documents, police said. It was dressed and did not show signs of violence.
