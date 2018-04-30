Cerca

uno dei rolex contraffatti
29.04.2018

Per la truffa dei Rolex è psicosi tra i clienti

Tripudio al via del Mare per il Lecce in serie B
29.04.2018

Tripudio al via del Mare, il Lecce va in serie B

Appuntamento per la B, se il Lecce vince è fatta
29.04.2018

Tripudio al via del Mare, il Lecce in serie B

Iacobini BpB
29.04.2018

Rifondazione Popolare, la Pop-Bari pronta alla sfida

Potenza-Taranto senza tifosi ospiti
29.04.2018

Potenza-Taranto 3-1, i lucani tornano in serie C

I festeggiamenti per il Lecce in serie B
29.04.2018

I festeggiamenti per il Lecce in serie B

Festa grande per il Potenza promosso in serie C
29.04.2018

Esplosioni in una fabbrica di fuochi d'artificio a San Severo
28.04.2018

Esplosioni in una fabbrica di fuochi d'artificio a San Severo

Brindisi, le «patacche» di Rolex vendute da un orefice
17.04.2018

Brindisi, le «patacche» di Rolex vendute da un orefice

San Nicola estratte le barche che porteranno il «santo»
28.04.2018

San Nicola estratte le barche che porteranno il «santo»

Il Potenza torna in serie C dopo otto anni
29.04.2018

Il Potenza torna in serie C dopo otto anni VIDEO FOTO

Il Lecce torna in serie B dopo sei anni
29.04.2018

Il Lecce torna in serie B dopo sei anni

Recuperata un'auto rubata e abbandonata nel Parco della Murgia Materana
28.04.2018

Recuperata un'auto rubata e abbandonata nel Parco della Murgia Materana VIDEO

BordoCampo, su Telenorbalo sport con Barbara Ovieni
15.11.2017

BordoCampo, su Telenorba
il calcio con Barbara Ovieni

Beccato con i datteri nel sacco denunciato un 45enne barese
27.04.2018

Beccato con i datteri nel sacco denunciato 45enne barese VIDEO

Rome

Now let's go into govt, I'm ready - Salvini (3)

Molise, Friuli have said no to PD, M5S says League leader

Now let's go into govt, I'm ready - Salvini (3)

Rome, April 30 - Anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini on Monday said elections in Molise and Friuli showed that he was ready to govern Italy. Showing a photo of the two of spades on a beach, Salvini said on Twitter that Molise voters last Sunday and Friuli voters yesterday had said no to the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and to the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and expressed the wish that the League should govern Italy with its centre-right Forza Italia (FI) ally. "After the Molise people, women and men of Friuli also thank the PD for the excellent work done, an say goodbye to (M5S leader Luigi) Di Maio and comrades, THANKS!!!!!" he said ironically, adding "#lets'goandgovern I'm ready!".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

