Now let's go into govt, I'm ready - Salvini (3)

Rome, April 30 - Anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini on Monday said elections in Molise and Friuli showed that he was ready to govern Italy. Showing a photo of the two of spades on a beach, Salvini said on Twitter that Molise voters last Sunday and Friuli voters yesterday had said no to the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and to the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and expressed the wish that the League should govern Italy with its centre-right Forza Italia (FI) ally. "After the Molise people, women and men of Friuli also thank the PD for the excellent work done, an say goodbye to (M5S leader Luigi) Di Maio and comrades, THANKS!!!!!" he said ironically, adding "#lets'goandgovern I'm ready!".