Rome nursery scraps mother's and father's day
After gay couple protest
30 Aprile 2018
Rome, April 30 - A nursery in Rome has scrapped mother's and father's day because they allegedly discriminate against gays. Parents have protested at the decision, taken at the behest of a gay couple, to set up a "more inclusive" family day instead of the "ideological" parents' days. The rightwing populist League has said it will stage a protest outside the school, in the Italian capital's Ardeatino quarter. photo: mother's day
