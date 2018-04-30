Rome
Man kills partner's son near Rome (3)
Row over bills
30 Aprile 2018
Rome, April 30 - An 80-year-old man was arrested Sunday night for stabbing in the chest and killing his late partner's son at Monterotondo near Rome. Police said the 56-year-old victim had several stab wounds in the chest. From an initial reconstruction, it appears the men had quarrelled over unpaid utility bills.
