Inflation falls to 0.5% in April (4)

Rome, April 30 - Italian inflation fell to 0.5% in April from 0.8% in March, ISTAT said in its preliminary estimates Monday. The statistics agency said the fall was largely due to a fall in electricity and gas rates. The consumer price index rose 0.1% over the month. ISTAT said a phase of "weakness in inflation" had been confirmed. The prices of most frequently bought goods in Italy's inflation 'trolley' rose 1.5% on an annual basis in April, ISTAT said in its preliminary estimates Monday, more than three times March's 0.4%. The prices rose 0.7% on a monthly basis. The goods include those for taking care of homes and personal care.