Soccer: Juve pull 4 points clear of Napoli
Bianoconeri look for seventh straight scudetto
30 Aprile 2018
Rome, April 30 - Juventus pulled four points clear of Napoli with a 3-2 comeback win at Inter while Napoli fell 3-0 at Fiorentina at the weekend. The Bianconeri are on course for a record seventh straight scudetto with three games to go. Roma and Lazio stayed in the Champions League qualification berths by beating Chievo 4-1 and winning 1-0 at Torino respectively.
