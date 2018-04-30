Soccer: Juve pull 4 points clear of Napoli

Rome, April 30 - Juventus pulled four points clear of Napoli with a 3-2 comeback win at Inter while Napoli fell 3-0 at Fiorentina at the weekend. The Bianconeri are on course for a record seventh straight scudetto with three games to go. Roma and Lazio stayed in the Champions League qualification berths by beating Chievo 4-1 and winning 1-0 at Torino respectively.