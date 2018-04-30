Rome
9,467 migrant arrivals in 2018, 75% down on 2017
April sees 10th straight monthly drop
Rome, April 30 - There have been 9,467 migrant arrivals in Italy so far this year, 75% down on the same period last year, the interior ministry said Monday. In April arrivals from Libya were almost 83% down at 2,129, it said. It was the 10th straight monthly drop.
