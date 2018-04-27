Bazoli, Massiah, others indicted over UBI case (3)

Bergamo, April 27 - A preliminary hearings judge on Friday indicted veteran banker Giovanni Bazoli, UBI Banca CEO Victor Massiah and another 29 defendants, including the bank itself, for the UBI misconduct case. Bazoli is emeritus president of Italy's biggest bank by assets, Intesa Sanpaolo. Prosecutors filed charges of obstructing oversight bodies and alleged irregularities relating to procedures for the 2013 AGM which decided on the UBI governance. The trial starts July 25.