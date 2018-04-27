EU bans use of pesticides harmful to bees (4)

Brussels, April 27 - EU member States on Friday approved a proposal from the European Commission to ban the use in the open of three pesticides found to be harmful to bees. The use of the active ingredients imidacloprid, clothianidin and thiamethoxam will henceforth be only allowed in greenhouses. The pesticides, known as neonicotinoids, are widely used in agriculture. The decision follows restrictions already introduced in 2013. Slow Food founder Carlo Petrini said "this is a great victory". However, he added, "the ban must be extended to cover greenhouses too".