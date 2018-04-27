Renzi Jr has trial with Genoa soccer club

Rome, April 27 - The eldest son of former premier Matteo Renzi has had a trial with Serie A soccer team Genoa, the Secolo XIX newspaper reported Friday. "For us he's just Francesco, a 17-year-old who plays football quite well, and if his surname is Renzi that's irrelevant," said Genoa General Manager Giorgio Perinetti, one of Italy's best talent scouts, on the phone with ANSA. He said the club was yet to decide whether he was good enough to get a place in the Genoa youth set-up.