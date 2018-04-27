Designer sunglasses show glamour revival

Rome, April 27 - Glamorous designer glasses reminiscent of the 1950s and 1980s are currently the vogue, a nod back towards iconic models of the past in super-light, hi-tech materials such as acetates and titanium. The chromatic range is entirely new, however, starting from Ultra Violent - named Color of the Year by Pantone - and extending to many derivative tones. The main trend for all brands seems to be to use more materials to make the frames. Thus, the classic acetate is combined with titanium, stainless steel and aluminum for the sake of the design and less weight. The colors most in fashion are thus violet and hues thereof, from ancient rose to Barbie, from lilac to amethyst, as well as the more classic black, white and turtled. There are also pastels in the mix and grey ice transparencies, shades of sky blue, pistachio yellow, cherry red and emerald green. The design for this season tends toward micro frames called 'Matrix', from the film of the same name of the 1990s: small, thin, and geometrical. However, the frame focused on this year is the 'cat-eye', reminiscent of the 1950s in the mini version and the '80s for more glamorous looks. The Mykita brand worked with the London-based designer Martine Rose to create a limited edition of Kitt model glasses, a reinterpretation of the 'euphoric' style of the 1990s dance scene, inspired by the cat-eye shape and with an arrow-shaped overbridge and a very flat profile. For those who prefer minimal sunglasses, there are thin metal frames, while round frames are big this season as well. Aviator glasses - Lozza, Ray Ban - continue to be popular as well, with mirrored lenses. In such a revivalist context, there are also visor glasses from Prada, which had were a huge success in the 1990s. Often in a super-technical version, they have been clearly influenced by the sports world. The design is oversize in this case as well. The Trussardi collection by De Rigo Vision offers a glam spirit with sunglasses that have an eye towards the future and new shapes. Classic lines are flanked by irregular models in neutral tones made out of exclusive acetates and with materials such as aluminium and carbon. Dolce&Gabbana is showing off its oversize frames with wide front lenses and structures in metal in several different colors, while Giorgio Armani takes its key from the world of art with hyper-feminine models in bright colors, iconic and with a floral pattern on lenses. Ray Ban will be redoing its classic style with new, exclusive lenses to meet every need while Persol is focusing on a more squared style in a series of acetates and metallic tones. Prada, meanwhile has opted to offer models in rectangular acetate metal with smaller shapes and a double bridge, a glance back at the 1990s. Miu Miu will instead be focusing on a retro chic decorated style, with rectangular shapes and of a smaller size, while Valentino has taken a cue from glam rock for its rounded, metallic sunglasses.