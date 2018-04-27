Milan
2 North Africans nabbed for Milan stabbing spree (2)
Killed Bangladeshi man, injured British woman student
27 Aprile 2018
Milan, April 27 - Two North African men were arrested Friday in connection with a spree of violence in Milan Thursday night. The pair were arrested, among other things, on suspicion of stabbing to death a 22-year-old Bangladeshi man during a robbery in Via Settembrini and injuring a 21-year-old British woman student, also stabbed in the abdomen, during a robbery near the central rail station.
